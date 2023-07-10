Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $40,287.50 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $40,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,565,997.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $118,462.50.

On Thursday, June 1st, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $201,900.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $147,650.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $31.31 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.66 million, a PE ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

