Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells $41,597.70 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $41,597.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,969.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $343,811.52.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $325,728.00.

Flywire Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.82 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

