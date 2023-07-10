Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 15 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after purchasing an additional 95,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.9 %

AZO opened at $2,469.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,515.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2,491.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $14,373,061. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

