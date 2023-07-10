Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,156 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WMB opened at $32.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

