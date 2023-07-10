Inspire Investing LLC Buys 4,238 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 1,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

