Inspire Investing LLC Buys 495 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

