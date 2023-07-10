Inspire Investing LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

