Inspire Investing LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

