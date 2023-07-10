Inspire Investing LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.18.

Shares of WEC opened at $88.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

