Inspire Investing LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of EOG opened at $116.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.27.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

