Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 3,155 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 11.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $3,017,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

