Inspire Investing LLC Sells 27 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $386.12 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.92 and its 200 day moving average is $434.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

