Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,528 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Align Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $329.54 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

