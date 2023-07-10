Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

HD stock opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day moving average is $302.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

