iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $132.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.51.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

