James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 325.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $302.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

