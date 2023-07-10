JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $144.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $147.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

