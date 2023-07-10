JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 742,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,734,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 662.1% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $144.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.32. The company has a market capitalization of $421.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

