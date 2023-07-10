K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 36,320 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.