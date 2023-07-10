Kaye Capital Management Sells 5,371 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kaye Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

