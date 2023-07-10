Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

