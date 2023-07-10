Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $425.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.20 and a 200 day moving average of $273.00. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

