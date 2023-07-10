Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $112.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

