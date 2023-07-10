Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 511 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $455.83 on Monday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $488.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.