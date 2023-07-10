Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maximus Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Maximus stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.