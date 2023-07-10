Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 73.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $370.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.87. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $383.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

