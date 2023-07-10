Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $105.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

