Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 167 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $10,199,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.04, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

