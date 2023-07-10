Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,459 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

