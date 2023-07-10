Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,175 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

