Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,802 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

