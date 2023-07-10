Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 613 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HII opened at $224.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.