Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Cognex Trading Down 0.3 %

Cognex stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

