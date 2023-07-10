Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,433,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in H&R Block by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $7,483,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $31.41 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

