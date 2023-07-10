Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.7 %

NTAP opened at $76.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.95.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $522,014. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

