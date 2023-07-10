Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

