Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

