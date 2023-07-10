Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

