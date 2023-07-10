Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Olin by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

