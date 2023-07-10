Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

