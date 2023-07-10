Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

