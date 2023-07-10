Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Kelly Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -299.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,874.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

