Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,322 shares of company stock worth $30,280,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

