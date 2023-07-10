Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $712,000 Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 33.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 781.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70,608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 29.4% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581 over the last ninety days. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

