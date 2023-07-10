Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,299,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,352,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

