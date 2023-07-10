Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $888,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $222.45 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,509 shares of company stock worth $10,014,171 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

