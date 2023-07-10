Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $776.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.63 and a twelve month high of $795.83.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

