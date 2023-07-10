Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.96. The company has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

