Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,432 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $121.97 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.44.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

