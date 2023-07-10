Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,169 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

AXS stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

